Fundraising and Charity Auctions
Below you will find all of our past articles to help you with your fundraising and charity auctions.
Mission statement
It is the goal of the Fund Raiser to bring to the world the latest and most complete news and ideas in fundraising. FOR FREE. We pledge to give you unbiased stories, reports and reviews. Fundraising is sometimes a thankless task and more often a dreaded chore. We aim to change that with information and education. This unique medium, the internet, offers us all a great opportunity. We intend to seize the opportunity and be an involved part of it. I hope you join us often and if you like what you see, spread the word. This is the future - its just a matter of when you become part of it.
FUNDRAISING EVENTS
Below you will find all of our past articles to help you with your fundraising events.
| 03
Sep,18
|Fundraising Idea of the Month
| 02
Jan,18
|Ask a Pro: About Fundraising Holiday Shops
| 08
Jan,18
|Choose the Right Catering Service
FUNDRAISING STRATEGIES
Below you will find all of our past articles to help you with fundraising strategy.
Fundraising Idea of the Month: Market Research
What is market research in regards to fundraising? It is the same as if you were running a commercial venture! The principles are the same. Find out what you need to do to make a success of your venture. You do this in two ways. First go out and have a look at what others are doing in the area you want to go. Secondly, ask a lot people a lot of questions. People like customers, donors, helpers, critics anyone that you feel can help by passing on to you their opinions or knowledge.
Simply start by answering these basic question of who, what, when, where, why and how. Who did it? what did they do? when did they do it
Fundraising Idea of the Month: Parental Support
The success of any school fundraiser is based on parental support; the more parents you get involved the more successful you will be. Here are a few points for you to consider getting and maintaining this crucial support.
Put a lot of time and effort into communicating all relevant information to the parents in a timely manner. With the need for parents to work nowadays it is critical that they have plenty of warning to prepare their time schedules, financial budgets or both to support their child and therefore the school.
Fundraising Idea of the Month: Ticket Considerations
What is market research in regards to fundraising? It is the same as if you were running a commercial venture! The principles are the same. Find out what you need to do to make a success of your venture. You do this in two ways. First go out and have a look at what others are doing in the area you want to go. Secondly, ask a lot people a lot of questions. People like customers, donors, helpers, critics anyone that you feel can help by passing on to you their opinions or knowledge.
Simply start by answering these basic question of who, what, when, where, why and how.
Fundraising Silent Auction Bid Sheets
The silent auction fundraiser often accounts for 50-100% of your fundraising auction revenue and the single most import ingredient to maximum...
Hot Items for Your Charity Auction Fundraiser
Procurement is perhaps the most important part of planning your charity's fundraising auction. The success of your auction depends on the value...
IRS Rules and Your Charity Auction Fundraiser
Do you know the IRS rules and regulations that pertain to charity auction fundraisers? Do your donors? Here is a quote directly from the IRS....
