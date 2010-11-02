Fundraising Ideas for the Fundraiser

When conducting a raffle to raise money, the best raffle prize is often one which is donated. This allows all of the collected raffle money to be used by the organization.

But if no appropriate donations are forthcoming, another option is to buy an inexpensive raffle prize. The rationale of this approach is that your modest investment (i.e. buying the prize) will be handsomely rewarded in many raffle ticket sales. Your target market will be excited about winning the prize, and will therefore buy multiple raffle tickets.







The anniversary of your nonprofit's founding is an ideal opportunity to galvanize your employees, board members, donors, foundations, government and corporate sponsors, and to re-kindle their commitment to the relevance, importance and needs of the organization.

This is a unique opportunity, with the potential for a yearlong marketing program that, done properly, sets the stage for your fundraisers, strengthens your longer term brand image and improves the organization's ROI.

For-profit organizations, both large and small, have long recognized the importance of company anniversary marketing because it isn't just the latest advertising, public relations, direct mail, internet or event program. Rather, it is a unique chance for an organization to link the strength of its past to its plans for the future. For nonprofit organizations this story can be especially important among new members, volunteers and donors.







The secret to success in direct mail fundraising is to write to an individual, not to a list. Write to someone, not to everyone. Take this short quiz to discover if your appeal letters are personal or impersonal.






