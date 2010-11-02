Fundraising Ideas for the Fundraiser

An online magazine bringing the fundraiser how-to hands-on ideas in fundraising since 1996
January 04, 2017 ------------ SUBSCRIBE NOW -- FREE ---------- 7,924 Subscribers

Fundraising Ideas for the Fundraiser

New Fundraisers FUNDRAISER OF THE MONTH "Looking for more fundraising choices?"

SUBSCRIBE FREE
Make sure you get all this good fundraising info every time we publish a new article!

Your Name:

Your E-mail Address:

We promise never to sell, rent, or give your email address to anyone else. PERIOD!

Bookmark This Fundraiser Site
Share this Fundraising Site
Fundraising Feed Subscribe in a reader


Article Archive

Fundraising Auctions

Fundraising Calendar

Fundraising Events

Grants

Fundraising Ideas

Nonprofit Leadership

Fundraising Letters

Nonprofit Newsletters

Planned Giving

Publicity

Fundraising Raffles

Fundraising Strategies

Volunteers

General




Fundraising Products, Services and Ideas

Fundraising Newsletter

Fundraising secrets, tips & hints

Latest Fundraising Articles

Raffle Prizes: Where to Get a Great Prize When You Can't Find Anyone to Donate One by Sherry Truhlar

When conducting a raffle to raise money, the best raffle prize is often one which is donated. This allows all of the collected raffle money to be used by the organization.

But if no appropriate donations are forthcoming, another option is to buy an inexpensive raffle prize. The rationale of this approach is that your modest investment (i.e. buying the prize) will be handsomely rewarded in many raffle ticket sales. Your target market will be excited about winning the prize, and will therefore buy multiple raffle tickets.

Click to continue


Market Your Nonprofit's Anniversary to Improve ROI by Gary Kullberg

The anniversary of your nonprofit's founding is an ideal opportunity to galvanize your employees, board members, donors, foundations, government and corporate sponsors, and to re-kindle their commitment to the relevance, importance and needs of the organization.

This is a unique opportunity, with the potential for a yearlong marketing program that, done properly, sets the stage for your fundraisers, strengthens your longer term brand image and improves the organization's ROI.

For-profit organizations, both large and small, have long recognized the importance of company anniversary marketing because it isn't just the latest advertising, public relations, direct mail, internet or event program. Rather, it is a unique chance for an organization to link the strength of its past to its plans for the future. For nonprofit organizations this story can be especially important among new members, volunteers and donors.

Click to continue


Do Your Donation Request Letters Speak to Someone Or to Everyone? by Alan Sharpe

The secret to success in direct mail fundraising is to write to an individual, not to a list. Write to someone, not to everyone. Take this short quiz to discover if your appeal letters are personal or impersonal.

Click to continue


Editor's Picks

Fundraising Booklets
Cookiedough Fundraising
Scratchcard Fundraising
Safe Fundraising

Recommended Suppliers

Constant Contact
The gold standard in nonprofit email newsletter delivery. Custom newsletter templates, funding appeals, event updates & more. 20% nonprofit discount!
www.constantcontact.com

Recommended Books

7 Essential Steps to Raising Money by Mail
Learn with practical examples, detailed checklists, writing helps and other tools. Sample letters for different types of solicitations and for different nonprofit groups. A step by step guide to writing fundraising letters.
www.StepByStepFundraising.com

Silent Auction Guide & Toolkit
Learn how to create a successful silent auction fundraiser. Silent auction strategies, timelines, auction items and how to organize and display them, how to close an auction and take payments, and other add on fundraisers to boost the bottom line of your silent auction.
www.StepByStepFundraising.com

Let's Raise Money
The inside scoop about small group fundraising. Learn from the founder of a national fundraising company as he reveals secrets observed over nearly two decades of fundraising.
www.LetsRaiseMoney.com
Read a Free Excerpt

The Ultimate Guide to Planning a 5K Run or Walk Fundraiser
Plan a successful race from scratch. Proven marketing strategies, find and manage volunteers, maximize revenues, recruit and motivate teams. Checklists, forms, speadsheets, worksheets all included.
www.CharityMile.com

Secrets of the Charity Auction Experts
Learn from the experts! Discover the best selling auction items. How to get auction items donated. How to boost attendance. How to get more bids and higher selling prices. How to coordinating volunteers, staff and auction consultants.
www.StepByStepFundraising.com

Grant Writing for Beginners
Learn how to quickly and easily establish relationships with regional foundations and build a strong base of grant support for your nonprofit.
www.WriteGrantProposals.com
Read a Free Excerpt




Index / Subscribe Free / Contact Info / Fundraising Yellow Pages
Fundraising Newsletter / Fundraising Booklets
Fundraising Classifieds / Fundraising Links


ISSN 1530-5813 - Library of Congress, Washington DC, USA
copyright © 1996 - 2010 all rights reserved Fund$Raiser Cyberzine